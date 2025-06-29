PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ echoes in Gurugram with BJP leaders leading mass listening event, promote green initiative

A mass listening event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat was held on Sunday in Gurugram. The occasion was graced by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badoli, and Minister for Industry, Commerce and Environment Rao Narbir Singh.

The event took place at the GNH Convention Center in Booth No. 4 of the Badshahpur Assembly constituency. Senior party leaders, local citizens, and BJP workers gathered to listen to the prime minister’s address and participate in meaningful discussions.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Chief Minister Saini emphasized that Mann Ki Baat highlights the inspiring stories of everyday citizens who contribute to nation-building through their dedication and efforts. He added that the programme serves as a source of motivation for both the common man and future generations.

Following the broadcast, senior leaders distributed Ayushman Cards to eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. This initiative aims to ensure that government welfare schemes effectively reach those most in need.

The event was part of a broader effort to strengthen public engagement and trust, and it witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of citizens and party workers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini, along with Nadda and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh, planted saplings along the forest corridor developed by the Forest Department over the Badshahpur Drain near Vatika Chowk. He urged the people of Haryana to actively participate in the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, aimed at promoting environmental conservation.

The chief minister stated that under this initiative, every citizen should pledge to plant and nurture a tree in honour of their mother. He added that this noble effort would not only contribute to a greener Haryana but also play a vital role in addressing the challenges of climate change.