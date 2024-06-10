PM’s housing promise: Cabinet clears 3 crore units

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet held its first meeting under his chairmanship on Monday and cleared the proposal to give assistance for the construction of three crore additional rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Government of India has been implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for construction of houses with basic amenities.

Under the PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.

All houses constructed under PMAY are provided the basic amenities such as Household Toilets, LPG connection, Electricity connection, Functional Household Tap Connection etc. through convergence with other schemes of Central Government and State Governments.

It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families.

The construction of the houses will benefit those left out of the scheme so far and qualify for housing assistance.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) was launched in June 2015, intending to provide housing for all in urban areas by the year 2022.

In August 2022, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of PMAY-U up to 31 December, 2024, with all verticals except the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), for the completion of already sanctioned houses until 31 March, 2022.

It is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by the Government of India under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).