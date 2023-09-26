PM’s guarantee proved a ‘jumla’ for Rajasthan public: Pramod Tiwari

A day after prime minister claimed that ‘Modi’ means a guarantee of fulfilment of guarantees, Congress MP and Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said Narendra Modi’s every guarantee turned out to be a ‘Jumla’ in Rajasthan.

Recalling the prime minister’s promises in the past, Tiwari told a press conference here at PCC headquarters that in 2018, he had assured the people of Rajasthan of national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to quench the thirst of 13 districts of the state only to forget the promise later.

Before the last general elections, Modi had made many promises like transferring Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen, providing two crore jobs every year, doubling the income of farmers, reducing inflation, and turning a red eye to China. When were these promises fulfilled is not known to anyone, he said.

“The PM should give a detailed account of the guarantees he announced. The Gehlot Government has done more work in the last five years than what the BJP governments have done so far in Rajasthan,” he contended.

Tiwari lamented that “the Modi Government is destroying democracy”. He said, “The government trusts the ED, the CBI, the Income Tax more than its frontal organization and BJP workers. Due to the fear of the Central agencies, many parties fell in line with the BJP. Now that the announcement of elections is due, they are bound to leave the party,” he added citing his personal experience and conversations with his fellow MPs.

He said it’s time the anti-democracy BJP was voted out for good.