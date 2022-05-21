PM’s arrogance, ego speaking to rule nation for 25 years: Gehlot

Stunned by PM Narendra Modi’s virtual address to the BJP National Executive here in which he called upon leaders and workers to make an agenda of 25 years, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it was the Prime Minister’s ego and arrogance was spilling and appearing.

“I am surprised that the PM is a soothsayer. No one can predict the political future as Janta has to decide it tomorrow. Thus it is the PM’s ego and arrogance that is speaking. Earlier PM used to rule for 50 years, now it has come down to 25 years, wait he would come to five years. Let’s see what they (PM/BJP) do”, Gehlot told the media when asked to comment on Modi’s virtual address.

“The way there is an atmosphere of tension today, riots are erupting, our allegation is on BJP and RSS, the thinking of their people is one-sided thoughts. There is polarising thinking, due to this tension arises, for the same reason there are planned riots”, Gehlot alleged.

“There is no one, no one can predict in democracy, what will be the mood of the public tomorrow, no one can say today,” he added.

“For Rajasthan, I can say that the plan that we have made is unmatched, in the history of India no such plans have been made in any state that we have made within Rajasthan. Now it is up to the public in what form they should use those schemes, all-round development should be of Rajasthan, this is our goal. We have to make a narrative about this, even for the elections”, he claimed.

In his address PM called upon the party executives to make an objective plan for future politics of the next 25 years’ to fulfill the aspirations of a common man who was deprived after independence and till 2014. Recalling great leaders from Jan Sangh to the BJP era late Shyama Prasad Mukerji, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Dr. Sunder Singh Bhandari, PM said a sole mantra of politics should be ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Saath”.