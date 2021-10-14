PM wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery, Mandaviya visits him at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh speedy recovery while Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Singh and enquired about his health.

Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of his fever last night.

“I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji,” PM Modi tweeted.

Singh is under the observation of doctors.

A team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Nitish Nayak is treating the ex-PM who, sources said, also complained of neck pain.

Singh had tested Covid-19 positive during the second wave and was admitted to AIIMS.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.