PM will install Sengol near Speaker’s podium in new Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive on Sunday the sacred symbol of fair and equitable governance, Sengol, and install it in the new Parliament House during its inauguration on 28th May.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of 14th August, in the presence of several leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah told newspersons on Wednesday.

Recalling the entire event that took place on the occasion of India’s Independence, the Home Minister said, “Even after 75 years of Independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India’s transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.”

Shah said Jawaharlal Nehru had received the ‘Sengol’ from the Adheenams (Priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion on the 14th August, 1947 night.

It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians, he said. “What we are celebrating as Independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the Sengol,” the Home Minister said.

The Sengol will now be installed by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker’s podium. It will be taken out on special occasions for display, he said.

The prime minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The home minister said, “The Sengol is profound in meaning, which is derived from the Tamil word “Semmai”, meaning “Righteousness”. It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu.

The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of “Nyaya”, is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, a recipient of the Sengol has the “order” (“Aanai” in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this,” the Home Minister said.

The home minister said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic “Sengol.” The establishment of “Sengol”, makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation. It will be a symbol of the Amrit Kaal, which will witness the glorious era in which India will be taking its rightful place.

The Tamil Nadu government has proudly published the role played by the Mutts of the State in the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Policy Note of 2021-22. Para 24 of this document clearly highlights the role played by the Mutts as Royal Counsel.

“This historic plan has been prepared in consultation with the presidents of Adheenam. All 20 Adheenam presidents will also be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in reminiscence of this sacred ritual,” the Home Minister said.

“I express my gratitude to them. I am glad that 96-year-old Shri WummidiBangaruChettyji, associated with its construction, will also participate in this sacred ceremony. I express my gratitude to him.

A special website (sengol 1947.ignca.gov.in), with details and downloadable videos about the Sengol, was launched by the Home Minister at the event on Wednesday. He said, “We want the people of India to see this and learn about this historic event. It is a matter of pride for all.”

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy; Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, and Secretary, Ministry of Culture Govind Mohan were also present in the press conference.