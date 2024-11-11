PM warns against forces trying to destroy society

Highlighting the importance of the unity and integrity of the nation for building a ‘Developed India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned the people against certain forces which are conspiring to destroy the society. It is imperative to understand the seriousness of this attempt and defeat these forces unitedly, he said.

The PM was participating in the 200th anniversary celebration of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat. Welcoming all the disciples from across the globe, he remarked that service is foremost in the tradition of Swaminarayan Mandir and its disciples are immersed in the service today. He underlined that every individual related to the Swaminarayan is aware of his strong personal, spiritual and social relationship with this tradition. He added that he enjoyed the divine company of the saints in the past as well as now along with the opportunity for a meaningful reflection for the development of the nation.

Mr Modi remarked that revered saint tradition has been the speciality of India and a sage, saint or Mahatma has always appeared to the people during difficult times. He added that Lord Swaminarayan had also come at a time when the country had become weak after hundreds of years of slavery and had lost faith in itself.

He remarked that every person has a purpose in life which also determines one’s life. He said that this purpose influences one’s mind, action and words and when one finds the purpose of life, the whole life changes. Saints and sages, he said, have made people aware of the purpose of their life in every era and highlighted the huge contribution of saints and sages to the society.

Mr Modi underlined that the religious institutions have today given a huge purpose to the youth and the whole country is moving forward with a defined goal of a developed India. He urged the saints and sages of Vadtal and the entire Swaminarayan family to take this sacred purpose of developed India to the people. Giving the example of the freedom movement, he said the desire for freedom and the spark of freedom kept inspiring the countrymen from different parts of the country for a century and not a single day or single moment passed when people gave up their intention of achieving the goal. The same kind of desire is necessary for 140 crore countrymen every moment for making a developed India.

The PM urged all the saints and disciples to inspire people over the next 25 years to live the goal of a developed India and keep themselves connected to it every moment. Emphasising that everyone should contribute to a developed India, he added that the first condition for a developed India is to make it a self-reliant country and no outsider is needed to achieve this. He also urged the people to promote ‘Vocal for Local’.

Mr Modi also urged the saints and disciples to contribute to keeping the youth away from addiction and making them drug-free. He said that campaigns and efforts to save the youth from drug addiction are always necessary not just in India but across the globe. Remarking that any country can progress only when it’s proud of its heritage and preserving it, Mr Modi said “India’s mantra is development as well as its heritage”.