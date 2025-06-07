PM values UK’s support in fight against cross-border terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and appreciated the United Kingdom’s support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention, and praised the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this milestone.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Mr. David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK’s support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Secretary said in his own post on X, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for your warm welcome to India. Building on the free trade agreement between our great countries, we will continue working together to deepen our partnership, celebrate our unique living bridge, and deliver growth and security.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The UK Foreign Secretary strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India’s efforts to combat cross-border terrorism.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it.

PM Modi welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction with the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also welcomed continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

Lammy conveyed the UK’s strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy. He expressed confidence that the FTA would unlock new economic opportunities for both countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and reiterated the invitation for him to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience.