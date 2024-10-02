PM urges people in rural areas to participate in ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to rural residents and stakeholders across the nation to actively participate in the ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan (People’s Plan Campaign). In a letter dated 1 October, he emphasised the importance of enthusiastic and committed participation in the preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for the year 2025–26.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient Vedic verse which means “just as the world is complete in itself, so too should our villages be capable, empowered, and prosperous,” the PM stressed on the vision of creating self-sufficient and sustainable villages. He highlighted the significant role that each citizen and stakeholder plays in realising this vision through their contributions to the GPDP, which is central to the holistic and sustainable development of Grameen Bharat. His message calls for widespread participation, urging everyone to help transform their Panchayats into thriving centre’s of growth and progress. He also reiterated that the success of this initiative relies on collective effort, aiming to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has requested all Panchayati Raj Institutions/ Rural Local Bodies to ensure this message reaches every corner of the country, inspiring everyone to take part in ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan – People’s Plan Campaign for a stronger, self-reliant, developed and more prosperous India.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has emphasised the campaign’s alignment with the vision of a developed (Viksit Bharat) and self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat). He stressed the importance of unity in achieving the goal of holistic development and appealed to Sarpanchs, Panchayat members, and residents to participate enthusiastically. The Union Minister also highlighted that every voice and idea is significant in the development process.

October 2 marks the nationwide rollout of the People’s Plan Campaign for the preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for 2025–26.