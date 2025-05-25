PM urges global participation in Yoga Day, highlights creative and inclusive celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, urged Indians across the globe to actively participate in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations and to find creative ways to mark the occasion.

He encouraged people to embrace yoga for a vibrant and healthy lifestyle. From forming yoga chains to practicing at iconic landmarks, citizens are transforming IDY into a dynamic and inclusive movement, the Prime Minister said.

“Yoga will change the way you live your life,” Modi asserted, sharing his strong belief in this ancient Indian practice.

He acknowledged the growing popularity and enthusiasm for Yoga Day celebrations both in India and around the world.

“Since the inception of ‘Yoga Day’ on 21 June 2015, the attraction towards it has been continuously rising. This time too, the zeal and enthusiasm among people across the world regarding Yoga Day is clearly visible,” he stated.

In his address, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh, where the *YogAndhra Abhiyan* has been launched to promote a strong yoga culture in the state. The campaign aspires to build a pool of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners, exemplifying how states can lead the wellness revolution from the front.

He also expressed his excitement about participating in this year’s IDY celebrations in Visakhapatnam, emphasizing the importance of yoga in both personal well-being and national development.

The Prime Minister further praised the positive role of corporations in advancing the country’s health movement by providing dedicated spaces and designated hours for yoga in workplaces.

To commemorate a decade of Yoga Day celebrations, the Ministry of Ayush has curated 10 Signature Events aimed at expanding the reach and relevance of yoga across diverse social and professional settings, according to an official statement.

The Ministry noted that Yoga Sangam, one of the flagship events, has already garnered significant attention, with over 6,000 organizations registered to host activities—making it one of the largest community-driven wellness initiatives in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Samyoga —another key initiative for this year—aims to integrate evidence-based yoga practices into mainstream healthcare systems, including Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy, and Sowa-Rigpa.

