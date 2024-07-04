PM to visit Russia, Austria from 8 July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Russia and Austria from 8 to 10 July, it was officially announced on Thursday.

The PM will be in Moscow on 08-09 July at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Advertisement

Mr Modi will, thereafter, travel to Austria. This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Austria in 41 years.

He will call on President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The PM and the Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

Mr Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow as well as in Vienna.