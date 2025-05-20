PM to visit Rajasthan Thursday to inaugurate multiple development projects, address public function near Indo-Pak border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit on Thursday to Deshnoke town in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, a township in the Indo-Pak border region of the state. Deshnoke is about 200 kilometres from the International Border.

Though the Prime Minister’s itinerary is packed with programmes to inaugurate multiple development projects, his visit to the area assumes significance as it will be his first to the Indo-Pak border region in the state and his second landing at an Indian Air Force base since India’s May 7 strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Nal airport, where the Prime Minister will land, doubles as an IAF station and was one of the sites targeted during the recent cross-border tensions.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Palana, Bikaner. He will also address a public function in Palana.

The projects include Railways, Roadways, Power, Water, and New and Renewable Energy sectors.

After undertaking darshan at Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke in Bikaner district, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train at around 11.30 AM. The Deshnoke railway station, serving pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata Temple among others, is inspired by temple architecture and the arch and column theme.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore and also address a public function in Palana, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

During the day-long schedule, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 3 Vehicle Underpasses, widening and strengthening of National highways worth over Rs 4850 crore. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pak border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India’s defence infrastructure.

While the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of power projects, including Solar projects at Bikaner and Nawa in Didwana Kuchaman, and Transmission Systems for Evacuation of Power Part B PowerGrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E PowerGrid Mewar Transmission Ltd, he will also inaugurate power projects, including the Solar project at Bikaner, Transmission system for Evacuation of PowerGrid Neemuch and from Bikaner Complex, Augmentation of transformation capacity at Fatehgarh-II Power Station, which will provide clean energy and reduce carbon emission.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state.