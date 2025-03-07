PM to visit Mauritius next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Mauritius on March 11-12 to attend the island’s National Day celebrations as chief guest.

“PM Modi will be in Mauritius on the 11th and 12th, 2025, to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, which falls on the 12th of March, as the chief guest,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing here on Friday.

He said a contingent of Indian Defence Forces would participate in the celebrations along with an Indian Naval ship. During the visit, the PM will call on the President of Mauritius, meet his counterpart, and hold several other meetings with important dignitaries and senior leaders from the country.

The PM last visited Mauritius in 2015.