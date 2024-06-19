PM to visit J&K to launch key projects, participate in Yoga Day celebrations

Within days of forming a government for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday.

On 20 June, he will participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in J&K.

The prime minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On 21 June, he will participate in the tenth International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. On the occasion, he will address a gathering and thereafter take part in the CYP Yoga session.

The event “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K” is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On the occasion, the PM will inspect stalls and interact with Young Achievers of J&K.

The PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education, etc. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for projects like the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the development of Industrial Estates, and the construction of 06 Government Degree Colleges.

The Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs. 1,800 crore to be launched by the prime minister during the visit will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of J&K and will have the project outreach of 300,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

The PM will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2000 persons appointed in government service.

The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on 21 June, he will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, the PM has led the IDY celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society” highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.