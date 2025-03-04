PM to visit Harsil and Mukhwa on March 6 to promote winter tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand’s picturesque village, Harsil, has been scheduled for March 6.

During his visit, he will offer prayers to Goddess Gangotri at Mukhwa, the alternate worship site of Gangotri, and address a public gathering in Harsil, one of the cleanest and most scenic villages in the state, known for its apple orchards.

Harsil also holds cinematic significance as the filming location of the Bollywood classic Ram Teri Ganga Maili, produced by legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

According to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office, Modi’s visit aims to boost winter tourism in Uttarakhand. His initial plan to visit Harsil and Mukhwa on February 27 was postponed due to bad weather.

During his day-long visit, the Prime Minister will perform a special puja at Mukhwa and interact with select locals. He will then proceed to Harsil, located 5–7 kilometers from Mukhwa along the Bhagirathi River, where he will address a public meeting.

Officials believe that although the visit comes toward the end of the winter season, it will significantly enhance religious and winter tourism in the region.

Besides his public address and prayers at Mukhwa, Modi will also view the Himalayan landscape from Gangotri’s alternate seat. He will visit an exhibition showcasing Uttarakhand’s winter tourism and flag off a trekking and biking rally.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently launched the “Winter Tour” initiative after discussions with the Prime Minister and Union Cabinet Ministers. As part of this campaign, Dhami invited Modi to visit Mukhwa in February.

Although the visit was initially postponed due to inclement weather, it has now been rescheduled for March 6. The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to further accelerate the Winter Tour campaign.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has maintained a strong connection with Uttarakhand’s spiritual and natural heritage.

He personally oversaw the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath following the 2013 natural disaster and has consistently worked to position Uttarakhand as a leading destination for religious and adventure tourism.

He has previously visited prominent spiritual sites such as Kedarnath, Badrinath, Jageshwar, and Adi Kailash. Most recently, on January 28, he visited Uttarakhand to inaugurate the 38th National Games, reaffirming his commitment to promoting the state’s tourism on a global scale.