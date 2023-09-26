PM to visit Gujarat today, to inaugurate several projects

Prime Minister Modi will visit Gujarat on 26-27th September, 2023 where he will inaugurate several projects and also participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Prime Minister will participate in a programme on Sept 27 marking the celebration of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. After that, Prime Minister will reach Bodeli, Chhotaudepur, where he will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5200 crores.

Prime Minister will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City, Ahmedabad. It will witness participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started under PM Narendra Modi 20 years ago, then when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. the journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Global summit started on September 28, 2003 . Over time, it transformed into becoming one of the most premier business summits in India. With about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit witnessed an overwhelming participation from over thousands of delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019.

In the last 20 years, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has evolved from “Making Gujarat as preferred Investment Destination” to “shaping a New India”.

School infrastructure across Gujarat to get a massive boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4500 crore under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’. Thousands of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) labs and other infrastructure built across schools in Gujarat will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. He will also lay the foundation stone for improving and upgrading thousands of classrooms across Gujarat schools under the mission.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the project ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’. This project will be built upon the success of ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ which has ensured continuous monitoring of schools and improvement in student learning outcomes in Gujarat. ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’ will lead to the establishment of Vidya Samiksha Kendras in all districts and blocks of Gujarat.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects including new bridge built at a across Narmada river on ‘odara Dabhoi-Sinor-Malsar-Asa road’ in Taluka Sinor, Vadodara district; Chab Talav re-development project, water supply project in Dahod, about 400 newly built houses for the economic weaker section at Vadodara, Village Wi-Fi project across 7500 villages across Gujarat; and the newly built Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dahod.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the water supply project in Chhotaudepur; a flyover bridge in Godhra, Panchmahal; and the FM Radio studio at Dahod to be built under the ‘Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)’ scheme of the Central Government.