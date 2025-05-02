PM to “restart” Amaravati project today

Amaravati, the greenfield capital city, envisioned by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is gearing up for a restart as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate works for 94 projects worth Rs 57,962 crore today after the capital city project was shelved for five years during the reign of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This will also put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the capital city of the state since its bifurcation a decade ago.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation for 74 projects under Amravati capital works worth Rs 49,000 crore. This will include the Assembly, Secretariat, High Court, and judicial residential quarters. He will also lay the foundation stone for 9 central projects worth Rs 5028 crore, including a DRDO missile testing centre at Nagayalanka worth Rs 1459 crore, Unity Mall at Vizag for Rs 100 crore, Guntakal-Mallappa gate rail overbridge for Rs 293 crore, and 6 new National Highway projects for Rs 3,176 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate 8 completed National Highway projects built for Rs 3,680 crore. Moreover, 3 railway projects worth Rs 254 crore will be dedicated to the nation.

Advertisement

Around 5 lakh people are expected to attend today’s programme despite the peak summer heat. Nearly 30,000 farmers who gave up 33,000 acres of land for pooling have also been invited. The government has made arrangements for more than 8,000 buses to ferry people. The entire Vijayawada city adjoining Amaravati was decked with flags and banners of TDP, BJP, and JSP — the three parties of the coalition government — and cutouts of the Prime Minister and the chief minister.

The coalition government claimed the “restart” of the Amaravati project emphasised political stability in the state, Centre-state coordination, and bringing back governance after the ‘anarchical regime of YSRCP’.

The Prime Minister will land at Gannavaram airport, where he will be welcomed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He will then fly to the helipad at Velagapudi secretariat by chopper and then reach the venue following a roadshow.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “Today is a proud and important day for the people of Andhra Pradesh. I warmly welcome Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to Amaravati as he arrives to restart the development of our people’s capital. Amaravati stands as a symbol of our shared hopes and dreams. This restart marks a new chapter of growth for our state.”