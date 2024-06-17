PM to release 17th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme in Varanasi on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 18-19 June.

On Tuesday, he will participate in PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi. He will witness Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and also perform pooja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

After being sworn in as PM for the third time, Mr Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare.

Advertisement

In continuation of this commitment, he will release the 17th instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

During the event, he will also grant Certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as Para-extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the “Lakhpati Didi” Program.

In Bihar on Wednesday, the PM will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir.

The University is conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit(EAS) countries. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people including the Head of Missions of 17 Countries.

The Campus has two Academic Blocks with 40 classrooms having a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums having a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities including International Centre, Amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, Faculty Club and Sports Complex among others.

The Campus is a ‘Net Zero’ Green Campus. It is self-sustainable with a solar plant, domestic and drinking water treatment plant, water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment friendly facilities.

The University has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be amongst the first residential universities of the world. In 2016, the ruins of Nalanda was declared as a UN Heritage Site.