PM to participate in Vijay Diwas celebration in Kargil on July 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 25th anniversary celebrations of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on July 26.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister.

The L-G informed the Departmental Secretaries, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Police and Army officials that the Prime Minister would be visiting the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on 26 July to attend the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The L-G discussed several points with the concerned officers, viz. Security arrangements at Drass Helipad; reception at the Helipad; necessary arrangements for the motorcade; procedure for the wreath-laying ceremony at Kargil War Memorial; interaction with Veer Naris (War Widows) and preparation of the green room at the Helipad, etc.

The L-G inquired from the GOC of 8 Mountain Division about the arrangements for the PM’s reception at Drass Brigade Helipad.

He directed concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner. The LG said that he would visit the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on 24 July to inspect the arrangements for the PM’s visit.

GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik informed the LG that the minute-to-minute programme schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit has been shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He informed that the PM would land at Drass Brigade Helipad on the morning of 26 July 26 and Army officials would receive the PM at the Helipad. He further informed that the PM would take rest in the green room before departing for the Kargil War Memorial.

Major General Malik further informed that the Prime Minister would participate in the wreath-laying ceremony followed by the visit to the Shaheed Marg (Wall of Fame). He informed that the PM would sign on the visitor’s book and inspect the museum of Kargil War artefacts.

Major General Malik informed that PM Modi will also sit for the briefing on the Kargil War followed by a group photograph.

Maj Gen Malik briefed that the PM would also interact with Veer Naris (War Widows) and visit the Veer Bhoomi.

He further informed that the PM would inaugurate the Shinku La Tunnel virtually and will also address the gatherings and then depart from the Kargil War Memorial.

Maj General Malik informed that the Special Protection Group (SPG) team will arrive on 23 July 23 and conduct a meeting to coordinate with the Army, Police and civil administration.

Advisor to the LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Khirwar, ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Commissioner Secretary, Dr Vasanthakumar N, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Shrikant Suse, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kargil Shree Raam R, GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik; Chief of Staff, 14th Corps were present in the meeting.