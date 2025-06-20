PM to lead IDY 2025 celebrations from RK Beach, Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day celebrations, marking 11 years since the world officially began celebrating it and encouraging people across the globe to embrace this ancient Indian practice rooted in holistic health and wellness.

From Ramakrishna Beach (RK) Beach in Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from 6:45 to 7:00 a.m., followed by a 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol session from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m. More than three lakh people are expected to join the PM along a 26-kilometre stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram in Vizag.

He will be joined by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a large-scale demonstration of India’s global wellness vision, aligned with this year’s theme: “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

According to an official document under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative led by the Prime Minister, celebrations will take place at nearly 10 lakh locations across the country. This year’s national-level event, hosted by Chief Minister Naidu, also aims to showcase and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s yoga tradition.

More than 2 crore people across over one lakh locations in Andhra Pradesh are expected to participate in yoga sessions, signalling a movement of unparalleled scale, according to the Ministry of Ayush. To mark the occasion, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is also coordinating a Guinness World Record attempt. In addition, over 50 lakh yoga certificates will be awarded to registered participants by the state government, making this decadal edition of the International Day of Yoga a truly historic milestone in India’s health and wellness journey.

Ministry officials emphasized a shift in approach this year, describing the celebration as a “seasonal saga” rather than a single-day event. “Yoga Day is not just a one-day celebration this year—it’s a 100-day season,” said Ranjit Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Ayush, addressing the press last week. Kumar highlighted the successful organisation of four major countdown events held 100, 75, 50, and 25 days before IDY, in New Delhi (March 13), Bhubaneswar (April 7), Nashik (May 2), and Puducherry (May 27). Each event reportedly saw large-scale participation and was part of the ministry’s broader campaign leading up to June 21.

Over the 100 days leading up to the grand finale, ‘Yoga Sangam’—a landmark global gathering—the Ministry of Ayush organised a series of Signature Events across India and internationally to expand the reach of this ancient Indian practice. These included Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhava, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Maha Kumbh, and Samyoga, each designed to engage diverse communities and showcase yoga’s evolving role in public health, culture, environment, and global collaboration.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Visakhapatnam on Friday at 6:40 p.m. via a special aircraft. Following the welcome ceremony, he will depart at 6:45 p.m. He will head to the Eastern Naval Command Officers’ Mess Guest House, where he will stay overnight. On the 21st, he will leave for RK Beach by road at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to reach there at 6:25 a.m.