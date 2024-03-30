PM to launch poll campaign in UP from Meerut tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow from Meerut when he will be joined by NDA partners of the state to challenge the INDIA bloc and the BSP in the 7-phase Lok Sabha polls.

This will be the first rally after 15 years in which RLD chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh will share the stage with the BJP.

Along with PM Modi and Jayant, Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Nishad party president Sanhsh Nishad and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the voters of five Lok Sabha seats through the rally.

There is the possibility of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini also joining the rally.

Apart from Meerut, the constituents of Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Bijnor Lok Sabha will be addressed through the rally.

The BJP has put in full force for the Prime Minister’s rally to be held at 3.30 pm on Sunday evening on the grounds of Central Potato Research Institute.

BJP Meerut District President Shivkumar Rana said here on Saturday that a target has been set to mobilize three lakh people in the rally through 1800 buses, six hundred cars and tractors.

A call is being given to attend the rally in every village and colony within a radius of five kilometers.

Regional General Secretary Harish Thakur said that this is the first rally of the 2024 elections. The workers are fortunate that the Prime Minister is going to start the election campaign from Kranti Dhara.

Four helipads are being built for the Prime Minister’s rally. Three helipads have been built in the grounds of the Central Potato Research Institute for the Prime Minister’s three helicopters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter will land at Rhombus School, 200 meters away from the meeting venue.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena has completely banned aerial display and flying drones within a distance of eight km radius from the rally venue.

During this period, if anyone flies kites or balloons within the prescribed distance, strict action will be taken against him. Section 144 has been implemented in the entire district.

Apart from the district police, police forces have also been called from nearby districts to provide security in the rally.

Apart from ADG Dhruvkant Thakur, IG Nachiketa Jha and SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, six SPs, 8 additional SPs and 15 COs and more than nine hundred inspectors, sub-inspectors and policemen will be deployed.

Parking for buses and other vehicles has been made near Shobhit University and Palheda bridge for the vehicles coming for the rally.