PM to launch Karmayogi Week to enhance Civil Services’ capacity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Karmayogi Saptah — National Learning Week – as part of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (Mission Karmayogi), at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here on Saturday.

Envisioned by the Government, Mission Karmayogi addresses changing needs and aspirations of the citizens. Anchored by an apex body and headed by the Prime Minister, it is designed to enhance the civil services’ work capacity under a national programme.

Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 and it has made substantial progress since then in making the civil services future-ready with a global perspective.

The National Learning Week (NLW) will be the largest event of its kind providing fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for Civil Servants.

This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. NLW aims to create a “One Government” message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning.

NLW will be dedicated to learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants and Ministries, Departments, and Organizations. During NLW, each Karmayogi will commit to achieving a target of at least four hours of competency-linked learning.

The participants may complete the targeted hours through a mix of individual role-based modules on iGOT, webinars (public lectures/policy master classes) by eminent persons.

During the week, eminent speakers will deliver talks on their areas of prominence and help the employees work towards citizen-centric delivery in a much more effective manner.

The Ministries, Departments and organisations will hold seminars and workshops to enhance the employees’ domain specific competencies.