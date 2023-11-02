PM to inaugurate World Food India 2023 at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of the mega ‘World Food India 2023’ event at Bharat Mandapam here on Friday.

He will disburse seed capital assistance for over one lakh self help groups (SHGs) members. This support will help the SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing, a press release said.

He will also inaugurate a food street which will feature regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, wherein over 200 chefs will participate and present traditional Indian cuisine, making it a unique culinary experience.

The event aims to showcase India as the “food basket of the world” and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. It will also provide a networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

They can engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. CEOs’ roundtables will take place with the focus on investment and ease of doing business.

Various pavilions will be set up to showcase innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry. The event will also host 48 sessions focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, with an emphasis on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology, the release said.

The event is poised to host participants from over 80 countries, including CEOs of prominent food processing companies.

It will also feature a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, with over 1,200 overseas buyers from more than 80 countries. Netherlands will serve as the partner country, while Japan will be the event’s focus country. it added.