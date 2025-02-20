PM to inaugurate 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Friday in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Friday in the national capital.

Marathi was recently granted classical language status by the government.

“Taking this further and celebrating the rich culture and heritage of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, on 21st February, at around 4:30 PM, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Sammelan will be held from February 21-23 and will host a diverse array of panel discussions, book exhibitions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions with eminent literary figures. The Sammelan will celebrate Marathi literature’s timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse, including themes of language preservation, translation, and the impact of digitalization on literary works.

The Marathi literary gathering being held in the national capital after 71 years also includes a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi, carrying 1,200 participants, showcasing the unifying spirit of literature. It will feature over 2,600 poetry submissions, 50 book launches, and 100 bookstalls among others.

Distinguished scholars, authors, poets, and literature enthusiasts from across the country will participate.