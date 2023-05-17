PM to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8000 crores in Odisha on Thursday, via video conferencing.

During the event, the prime minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah. The train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal.

The train will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing world class experience to the rail passengers.

He will dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil.

Among the projects to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister will be the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line; a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela- Jharsuguda-Jamga and new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha.

These will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in steel, power & mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections.