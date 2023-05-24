PM to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat train, the first for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is set to get the gift of the Vande Bharat train tomorrow. The train will run between Dehradun to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat train through the virtual medium at 11 am on Thursday.

The train is scheduled to run regularly between Dehradun and Delhi from May 28. Earlier on Tuesday, this eight-coach train successfully completed its trial run.

The train will run six days a week except Wednesday. Joint Director (Coaching) Railway Board Vivek Kumar Sinha said that the train will have only five stoppages between Dehradun and Delhi. These include Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut. The maximum speed of the train will be 110 kilometers per hour. At the same time, the average speed has been fixed at 63.41.

Vande Bharat will reach Delhi in less than an hour surpassing Shatabdi Express, the fastest train running from Dehradun. However, Shatabdi runs up to New Delhi Railway Station whereas this train will go up to Anand Vihar. The train will take four hours 45 minutes to complete the journey. Earlier, it used to take more than 6 hours to cover the distance between the two cities.

The last stop of this train is Anand Vihar Terminal. Earlier, Shatabdi Express used to cover the distance in 6 hours 10 minutes whereas Jan Shatabdi and Nanda Devi Express would take 5 hours and 50 minutes to cover this distance. Vande Bharat will depart from Dehradun at 7.00 am and reach Anand Vihar Railway Station at 11.45 am. It will pass through Ghaziabad railway station at a slow speed.

The Vande Bharat train running will pass through a total of five stations Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City.

The chair car fare on this train will be Rs 535 for end-to-end journey which is quite less as compared to Shatabdi Express. The chair car fare of Shatabdi Express is Rs 805 and the executive class ticket is Rs 1,405. After the introduction of the Vande Bharat train, tourism has got a boost in the state. Tourists will now take less time to travel from Delhi to Haridwar, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh.