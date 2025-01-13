PM to dedicate three naval ships to the nation in Mumbai on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Wednesday to dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Thereafter, he will inaugurate ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities. INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

In line with his commitment to boost India’s cultural heritage, the PM will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

On Tuesday, the PM will participate in celebrations of 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

He will launch ‘Mission Mausam’ with the goal of making our country a ‘Weather-ready and Climate-smart’ nation. The Mission aims to achieve this by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers. It will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, provide air quality data that will help strategise weather management and intervention in the long run.

The PM will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management, and climate change mitigation.