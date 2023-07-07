PM to dedicate/lay stones for national projects in Bikaner Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit tomorrow to lay the foundation stone/dedicate various national projects at Bikaner tomorrow, besides holding a BJP public meeting.

Scheduled to arrive at Bikaner 4:30 pm, Modi will unveil a plaque (by pressing a button) to mark laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway Station, and doubling of Churu-Ratangarh Rail line (43 kms long).

He will dedicate Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway: Sangariya-Rasisar Section in Bikaner Zone (section 1), Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway (section 2), Amritsar-Jamnagar Express : Deogarh-Rajasthan Gujarat Border Jodhpur Zone (section 3), Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor-Phase I, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line for evacuating RE Power from Rajasthan Solar Plants, and various other projects.

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, Arjun Meghwal, law minister and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will participate in the event at Toll Plaza Norangdesar in Bikaner (through video link), a PIB communication said.

The PM will address a public meeting at a different dome set up near the toll plaza after finishing the public works dedication or foundation stone-laying ceremony. This would be PM’s seventh visit to Rajasthan in about nine-ten months.

Ahead of assembly polls, due later this year in December, state BJP is targeting all 30 assembly seats and four LS seats for 2024 polls in six districts surrounding north western Rajasthan including Bikaner. State BJP functionaries and Arjun Meghwal, Union minister were mobilising about 2 lakh party workers to attend the rally, a state Media Coordinator Pankaj Joshi told The Statesman here today.

Earlier, the prime minister had a number of party events in Rajasthan which included BJP public meetings at Abu Road, Dausa after laying foundation stone and dedicate roads projects, flag off Vande Bharata train via video conference in Jaipur, attended Gurjar’s Bhagwan Shree Devnarayan Mahotsav at Malseri Dungri in Bhilwara district, and addressed the rally at Mangarh Dham in tribal belt of Banswara district in 10 months, and PM addressed public rally after paying prayers at Brahma temple in Pushkar on May 31 .