PM to chair 10th Governing Council NITI Aayog meet Saturday on ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047’

“In line with his commitment to take all the states together as ‘Team India,’ for a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi,” the government release said asserting: “This year’s theme is ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’, with the central focus on states and thereby making India a developed nation. The Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047.”

The NITI Aayog Governing Council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies, with the active involvement of States, in shaping the development narrative.

The Governing Council, which embodies the objectives of cooperative federalism, presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda.

“As India progresses towards becoming a developed country, it is essential that States leverage their unique strengths and drive transformative changes at the grassroots, ensuring that the aspirations of 140 crore citizens translate into tangible outcomes on the ground.,” the government release added.

The idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for States to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities, the BBC release said.

“These visions must include time-bound targets. States must leverage their unique geographic and demographic advantages while focusing on human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms. The focus can be on data-driven processes and outcome-based transformation, supported by Project Monitoring Units, ICT-enabled Infrastructure and Monitoring & Evaluation Cells to ensure accountability and midcourse correction,” the release said asserting:

“The 10th Governing Council meeting provides a platform to the Centre and States / Union Territories to deliberate on development challenges facing the nation and building consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation, i.e., Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat. Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skill, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country, will also be deliberate in the meeting.”

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on building a consensus on the themes of the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during 13-15 December, 2024