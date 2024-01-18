PM to carry Saryu water to Ram temple on foot for consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take a holy dip in River Saryu and carry the holy water to the grand new temple on foot before entering the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Lalla following strict Sanatan rituals during the consecration of the deity here on January 22.

Besides Hanumangarhi, a visit to Maa Sita’s Kuldevi Devkali temple is under consideration. The PM is also slated to worship at the new Jatau idol installed near the Ram temple.

Modi is likely to arrive in Ayodhya on January 21 evening, a day before the consecration ceremony. He will participate in the Amrit Janmotsav and Ramcharit Manas discourse of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya.

Advertisement

According to sources here, after an overnight stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will start the day i.e. January 22 with a Saryu bath before taking the Saryu water in an urn and walk towards Ram temple from Ram Path through Bhakti path. Hanumangarhi is situated on this path.

He has already maintained a strict and disciplined daily routine for the past eight days and will fast on the day of Pran Pratistha.

Though the rituals of Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav have started on January 16, the consecration will start on January 22 after Modi takes a pledge and dedicates the temple to the nation. He then will do Shodashopachar puja of Ram Lalla.

According to the officials of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, for Shodashopachar puja and Mahapuja, the total puja time in the sanctum sanctorum will be 40 minutes. There will be a very subtle Muhurat of 84 seconds for the consecration of Ram Lalla, from 12:29 minutes 8 seconds to 12:30 minutes 32 seconds. Only 11 people will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum during the consecration ceremony.