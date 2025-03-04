PM to attend Post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday at around 1:30 PM via video conferencing.

The key themes of the webinar include Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation. The PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Advertisement

Employment generation has been one of the key focus areas of the government.

Advertisement

An official press note said the government has taken multiple steps to promote job growth and generate greater avenues of employment.

The webinar will foster collaboration among government, industry, academia, and citizens encouraging discussions to help translate the transformative Budget announcements towards the same into effective outcomes.

With a key focus on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, the deliberations will aim to pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth; leadership in technology and other sectors; and a skilled, healthy workforce working towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.