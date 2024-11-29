PM to attend conference of DGs/IGPs in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police from 30 November-1 December, 2024 at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The conference will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, Narcotics among others. The President’s Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the Conference.

The Conference will provide an interactive platform for senior Police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the Police in India.

Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides Internal Security threats.

The PM has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference. He not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas. This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised starting from Yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the PM.

The PM has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be organised all across the country, since 2014. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to the PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations, among others.