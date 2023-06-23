PM to attend concluding ceremony of ‘Gaurav Yatra’ on June 27

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the ‘Gaurav Yatras’ of Veerangana Queen Durgavati, who sacrificed her life for Dharma and Swaraj, are being taken out from five places and they would reach Shahdol on 26 June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the concluding ceremony of the Gaurav Yatra on 27 June.

Addressing the public after flagging off the yatra from Balaghat, the CM said that Queen Durgavati was a symbol of India’s valour and self-respect and the yatra is being conducted to take the story of bravery and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati to the masses.

Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras were simultaneously launched from 4 other places too including Chhindwara, Singrampur in Damoh, Dhowhani in Sidhi and Kalinjar Fort in UP. These yatras will pass through all the major places associated with the life of Rani Durgavati.

CM Chouhan said that development in every nook and corner of the state is taking place. He said the government is providing all kinds of facilities to the farmers and they are being given crop loans at zero percent interest.

The CM announced that from now on the state government would also buy summer paddy crop on support price. He said the state government has increased the amount of samman nidhi given to the farmers to Rs 6000 in a year.

Chouhan informed that the Central government gives Rs 6000 as well, and in this way now the farmer brothers would get Rs 12000 in a year.