PM to attend Christmas celebrations at CBCI Centre in Delhi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre here on Monday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this is the first time a prime minister is going to attend such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.

Modi will attend the Christmas celebrations at 6:30 pm. On the occasion, he will interact with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body that works closest with all Catholics across India.

On December 19, PM Modi attended Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi and interacted with eminent members of the Christian community. In a post on X, he said, “Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community. @GeorgekurianBjp” Modi received a rousing welcome and was given a flower bouquet at the residence of the Kurian family.