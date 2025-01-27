PM to attend AI Action Summit in France next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday confirmed that he will visit Paris on February 10-11 to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit being hosted by France.

Responding to Republic Day greetings sent to him by French President Emmanuel Macron, the PM said, ”Your kind greetings on India’s 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for better future of the humanity.”

The French President, in his message, congratulated “dear friend” Modi on India’s Republic Day and said he is looking forward to seeing the Indian leader in France next month for the AI Summit.

In his post on X, Mr Macron also recalled his participation as chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2024. “My congratulations to the Indian people and my dear friend @NarendraModi on this Republic Day. Fond memories of that great moment of friendship I shared with you in 2024. Looking forward to seeing you in France in February for the Summit on Action for Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

The summit will bring together almost 100 countries and over a 1000 private sector and civil society representatives from across the world.

This will be Mr Modi’s first visit to France in his third term. There is a possibility of the PM meeting US President Donald Trump if he also attends the summit. The PM will also hold bilateral meetings with President Macron and other world leaders attending the summit.