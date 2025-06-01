PM to address IATA’s 81st annual general meeting on Monday

In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The IATA 81st AGM and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) will be held from June 1 to 3.

The last IATA AGM held in India took place 42 years ago, in 1983. The event brings together more than 1,600 participants, including top global aviation industry leaders, government officials, and international media representatives.

The World Air Transport Summit will focus on key issues facing the aviation industry, including the economics of the airline sector, air connectivity, energy security, sustainable aviation fuel production, financing decarbonisation, and innovations in aviation.

Aviation leaders and media representatives from around the world will also witness India’s remarkable transformation in the aviation landscape and its contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.