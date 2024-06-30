PM thanks citizens for reposing faith in Constitution & democratic systems

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the citizens for reaffirming their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic systems of the country by casting their votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

He made these remarks while addressing the nation during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme. The programme was stopped after its last airing on February 25 due to the Lok Sabha elections.

“The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme may have been paused for a few months, but its spirit continues to resonate across the country and society. It highlights the good work done every day with selfless spirit, making a positive impact on society,” Modi said during the 111th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on All India Radio.

Advertisement

Mentioning the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister said, “Today, I also thank the countrymen for reaffirming their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic systems of the country.”

Modi said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were the largest in the world.

“An election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, has never taken place in any other country in the world. For this, I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone involved in the voting process,” he said.

During the address, Modi also talked about ‘Hool Diwas’ celebrated by the tribal people, adding that the day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers.

“Today, the 30th of June, is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as ‘Hool Diwas’. This day is associated with the indomitable courage of Veer Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers. Veer Sidhu-Kanhu united thousands of Santhal compatriots and fought the British with all their might. And do you know when this took place? This happened in 1855, two years before India’s first war of independence in 1857. In the Santhal Parganas of Jharkhand, our tribal brothers and sisters took up arms against the foreign rulers,” the Prime Minister said.

In the broadcast, Modi also mentioned the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched on World Environment Day on June 5. He appealed to citizens and people worldwide to join this tree plantation initiative with their mothers to celebrate both motherhood and the environment.

“A mother nurtures her child even after undergoing all kinds of hardships. Every mother showers limitless affection upon her child. This love of the mother who has given birth is like a debt to all of us, which no one can repay. I was thinking… we can’t give anything to our mother, but, can we do something else? Through this thought, a special campaign has been launched on World Environment Day this year. The name of this campaign is – ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother. I have appealed to all the countrymen; people of all the countries of the world to plant a tree along with their mothers, or in their name,” the Prime Minister said.

“And I am immensely happy to see that the campaign to plant trees in memory of the mother or in her honour is progressing rapidly. On social media, people are sharing pictures of planting trees with their mothers or with their photographs,” he said.

Modi also said during the last decade, through collective efforts, there has been an unprecedented expansion of forest area in India.

He said that during the Amrit Mahotsav, more than 60,000 Amrit Sarovars have been created across the country. “Now we have to speed up the campaign of planting trees in the name of mother,” the Prime Minister said.

In the broadcast, Modi also mentioned the monsoon season.

“Monsoon is spreading its hues rapidly in different parts of the country. And during this rainy season, the thing that has started being searched for in every home is the ‘umbrella’. Today in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala,” he said.

Modi said, in a way, umbrellas have a special significance in the culture of Kerala. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there, he said.

“But the umbrella I am talking about is the ‘Karthumbhi Umbrella’ and it is crafted in Attappady, Kerala. These colourful umbrellas are strikingly splendid. And the special fact is that these umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today the demand for these umbrellas is rising across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of the ‘Vattalakki Cooperative Farming Society’. This society is led by our woman power,” he said.

The Prime Minister said under the leadership of women, the tribal community of Attappady has displayed a wonderful example of entrepreneurship. This society has also established a bamboo handicraft unit, he said.