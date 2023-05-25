In a veiled dig at the Opposition parties for their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by him on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pointed out how Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of the ruling party, as well as the Opposition, attended the Indian community event addressed by the Indian leader during his visit Down Under.

”The (Indian Diaspora) event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian Prime Minister but also by the country’s former PM, MPs from Opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this programme of the Indian community,” he said while addressing the people who gathered at the airport to greet him on his return from a three-nation foreign tour this morning.

This is being interpreted as an attack on the nearly 20 Opposition parties which have decided not to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi on Sunday, alleging the government has completely sidelined President Droupadi Murmu which was an assault on democracy.

Modi went on to say; “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies… Today the world wants to know what India is thinking.” When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi.”

Modi further talked about the release of the Tok Pisin translation of the book ‘Thirukkural’ in Papua New Guinea and said, “The Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book ‘Thirukkural’ in Papua New Guinea.”

The PM was received at the airport, among others, by BJP National President J P Nadda and other senior party leaders.

Praising the PM, Nadda said the world appreciated his governance model. ”US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership,” he said.