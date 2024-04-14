PM takes a dig at Congress over its promise to alleviate poverty

Castigating the Congress for allegedly insulting the architect of the constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dalits, and the poor during its rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said now, the same party has suddenly come up with some idea of alleviating poverty instantly.

Expressing his profound respect to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Sunday, the prime minister said, “Modi has reached this position only through the constitution drafted by Baba Saheb.”

Addressing his first election rally soon after the release of the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, Modi told a large gathering at Pipariya in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh that his party always honoured Babasaheb Ambedkar and respected the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and the downtrodden.

Advertisement

The PM pointed out that it was only because of the Constitution given by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar that a tribal woman has become the president of the country.

Reiterating his stand that nuclear weapons were necessary to protect the country, Modi pointed out that the Opposition INDIA bloc was advocating for nuclear disarmament. Such people, he said would never be able to protect the nation.

Mr. Modi mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling the latter a ‘royal magician’ and ‘shehzada’.

“The ‘Shehzada’ of the Congress has announced that he would alleviate poverty instantly (if the Congress comes to power). It is laughable. Where was this royal magician for so many years? His grandmother (late prime minister Indira Gandhi) had given the slogan of Garibi Hatao 50 years ago,” Modi said, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

He said the Congress ran the government for more than 50 years before 2014 but did nothing for the welfare of the downtrodden or for alleviating poverty. The Congress has become a laughing stock due to such irresponsible statements of its leaders.

“The Congress has been spreading rumours that the constitution and democracy are in danger ever since the son of a poor family became the PM of the country,” Mr Modi charged.

“Now, the ‘royal family’ is threatening that if Modi becomes prime minister for a third time the country would be up in flames,” the PM said, insinuating at the Gandhi family.

He said that the Congress had made similar statements that the country would be on fire if the Ram Temple were built and Article 370 abrogated.

Mr. Modi further said that it is the Congress and the Gandhi family that is burning with hatred in their hearts and minds. He averred that the Opposition party was seething with anger on being out of power for 10 years.

He asserted that the slogan of ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar’ was resonating across the country and the Congress is jealous not of Modi but of the love of the 140 crore people of the country for Modi.