Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K Rammohan Naidu, shortly after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday and took stock of the situation. Naidu, who was in Vijayawada to attend the first anniversary events of the NDA government, immediately rushed to Ahmedabad.

Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the minister cut short his engagements and set out to personally oversee the situation on the ground. He is in constant contact with senior officials from the DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat state administration to ensure a swift and coordinated response and support.

Rescue and medical teams have reached the site. Passenger safety and emergency rsponse remain the top priorities.

