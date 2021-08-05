PM speaks to CMs of Bengal, MP; takes stock of flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, over the flood situation in both the states, assuring all possible support from the Centre.

The Prime Minister spoke to Banerjee on the flood situation in the state caused by water discharge from dams in parts of Bengal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. Prime Minister Modi prays for the safety and well-being of those in the affected areas.”

The Prime Minister also spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan and reviewed the flood situation in the state.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The Central government is working closely with the Madhya Pradesh government to assist those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state. I have spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and reviewed the situation. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”