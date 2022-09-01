Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in India on Sept 5 on a 4-day visit

Follow Us:
During her visit, Hasina will meet India’s President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 1, 2022 9:08 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in New Delhi on September 5 on a four-day state visit to India, the Indian External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

During her visit, Hasina will meet India’s President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spokesperson of Ministry for External Affairs Arindam Bagchi informed during a media briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also meet the visiting dignitary during her visit.

During her visit to India, the Bangladesh PM is also likely to visit Ajmer to pay obeisance at the dargah of medieval saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

In recent years, there has been an exchange of high-level visits between the two nations with top leaders holding bilateral talks add up with cultural exchange, Bagchi said.

“The forthcoming visit of her excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the existing multifaceted relationship between our two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties,” Bagchi said.

Hasina had, earlier, visited India in October, 2019. While, from India’s side, former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi had visited Bangladesh between March and December 2021.

