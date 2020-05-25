Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on phone with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to her and the people of Bangladesh.

The two leaders shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in both countries. The leaders also discussed the COVID pandemic situation and the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in this regard. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges.

“Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy & prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the friendly people of Bangladesh.