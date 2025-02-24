PM says India delivers what it promises, calls MP land of limitless opportunities

Asserting that this is for the first time in history that the entire world is extremely optimistic towards India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that people, economists, politicians, and nations of the world have expressed confidence in India and the World Bank has also said that India will remain the fastest growing economy of the world.

The PM was addressing Indian and foreign industrialists, investors, and envoys of various countries, after inaugurating the two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit – 2025’ (GIS) at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (National Museum of Humankind) at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

“The world is confident about India, because India delivers what it promises,” the PM asserted. He said that some international reports have cited India as the ‘superpower of solar power’ and some have predicted that the ‘future of the world is in India’.

He pointed out that the path of the country’s progress goes hand in hand with the path of the progress of its states too.

The PM said Madhya Pradesh is also one of the most significant states in that direction. The PM stated, “Viksit MP se Viksit Bharat ka nirmaan hoga,” (A developed MP will lead to a developed India).

Modi said that about two decades ago, MP had no roads, water or electricity when the Congress state government ruled, and due to that there was no industrial development or investment in the state.

The PM pointed out that since the BJP came to power in MP (since 2003), the state has created a road network of more than five lakh kilometres. He said the state is also power surplus now with 31000 MW of power generation, of which nearly 30 per cent is green and clean energy.

The PM said that Madhya Pradesh is also focusing greatly on water security for industries. He said the work has begun on the Rs 45,000 crore worth Ken-Betwa river linking project in MP, which would benefit food processing, agro and textile industries in the state.

The PM said that the three most promising sectors of growth in India in the future are textiles, tourism and technology.

He pointed out that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential in all three sectors, and lakhs of new jobs would also be created in these fields.

“MP is India’s cotton capital, and produces about 25 per cent of the country’s organic cotton,” the PM said. “MP is also the largest producer of mulberry silk in India,” he said.

The PM informed that out of the seven textile parks planned across India, one would be in Madhya Pradesh too.

He noted that MP has great potential in the field of health and wellness tourism too.

The PM informed that the Deregulation Commission has scrapped about 50 redundant laws and regulations, which will help create a much more investment friendly system in MP too.

The PM stated, “yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,” (This is the time, the right time). He assured all potential investors that this is the right time for them to invest in Madhya Pradesh in all sectors, as the state is the land of limitless opportunities.

Earlier, the PM launched 18 new investor-friendly industrial policies of Madhya Pradesh.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Dr Mohan Yadav, Ambassadors of 10 countries, eminent industrialists including Gautam Adani, Patanjali CEO Balkeshwar, Kumar Manglam Birla, Raghupati Singhania, Nadir Godrej, and nearly 10,000 businesspersons and investors attended the inaugural ceremony of the summit, which will conclude on 25 February.

Gautam Adani announced on the occasion that his group would make an investment of more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh in various sectors like cement, mining, and thermal energy. He said the ventures would create more than 1.20 lakh jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to the guests present at the GIS inauguration ceremony for his late arrival to the venue.

He, however, received a rousing applause, when he explained the reason for his delay.

The PM said he deliberately delayed his departure from the Governor House to the venue, as the timing was clashing with the timing of students of Class X and XII who would be going for their respective exams scheduled on Monday morning.

Modi said that roads would be closed when he traveled and that would have caused problems to the students and their parents.

“So I deliberately delayed my departure by 15-20 minutes, so that all the students reach their exam centres without any delay,” the PM said.