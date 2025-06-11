PM says 11 years of infrastructure revolution is boosting ‘Ease of Living’, enhancing prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 11 years of infrastructure revolution in India, highlighting the country’s rapidly expanding infrastructure network that he said is boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and enhancing prosperity.

Sharing a post on platform X, Modi showcased India’s development over the last 11 years, including railways, highways, ports, and airports.

“It’s been #11YearsOfInfraRevolution, with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India’s growth trajectory. From railways to highways, ports to airports, India’s rapidly expanding infra network is boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and enhancing prosperity,” the Prime Minister said in his post on platform X.

The Prime Minister emphasised India’s outstanding strides in infrastructure — spanning railways, highways, ports, and airports — leading to enhanced connectivity, economic expansion, improved Ease of Living, and enhanced prosperity for citizens.

He reiterated that India’s push for next-generation infrastructure is driven by sustainability and long-term vision, laying the foundation of a self-reliant India.

During the 11 years of Modi’s tenure in office, the government has embarked on an ambitious journey to revolutionise the country’s infrastructure landscape, aiming to bolster economic growth, enhance connectivity, and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

With a focus on modernising transportation networks, upgrading urban amenities, and expanding digital infrastructure, the government has launched several transformative initiatives.

From the development of highways, railways, and airports to the promotion of waterways and ropeway systems, these efforts are aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable development across the nation.