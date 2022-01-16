PM salutes Corona warriors, doctors on completion of one year of vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted people associated with the vaccination drive on completion of one year of vaccine drive. He also lauded the role of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for vaccination drives while urging people to keep following the covid protocol.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive on completion of one year of vaccine drive,” a PMO note here said.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the role of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for vaccination drive. He also said that India’s vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

In response to a tweet by MyGovIndia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets said that vaccination had added strength to the fight against COVID-19. He said the country has adopted a scientific approach in its fight against Covid-19. He said the government was working to further augment the health infrastructure in the country. He urged people to keep following the Covid protocol.

“Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive…I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive…Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” Modi said

“India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based. We are also augmenting health infrastructure to ensure our fellow citizens get the proper care.

“Let us keep following all COVID-19 related protocols and overcome the pandemic” the Prime Minister further tweeted.