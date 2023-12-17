PM running away from a debate on security breach, alleges Congress

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate over the recent security breach in Parliament.

“The prime minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on,” said Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X in an apparent reference to the prime minister’s interview to a newspaper.

He reiterated that all the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties are asking for and will continue to press for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on what happened on December 13 and how exactly it happened.

“The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13,” Ramesh said.

Earlier, while attacking the home minister, he said, “It is characteristic of his sheer arrogance that the home minister found time yesterday evening to talk to a TV channel on the serious security breach in Parliament, but is refusing to make a statement in Parliament itself while it is in session.”

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that unemployment and inflation were the reason behind the security breach.

Two intruders jumped into the Lower House of Parliament from the visitor’s gallery on Wednesday and released a yellow coloured gas from the canisters they were carrying with them. Both the men were overpowered by the members of Lok Sabha present at the time and were later arrested.

The incident coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack in 2001.