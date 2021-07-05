Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered late Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary and said he was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered.”

Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021

Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021