PM to release 10th instalment of Rs 20,000 cr PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers on Jan 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 10th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi totalling Rs 20,000 crore on the first day of the new year 2022.

The fund will be transferred to the accounts of over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families by Prime Minister Modi via video conferencing. A Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has already been transferred to farmer families so far, according to the PMO.

In line with PM’s continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroot level farmers Modi will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 FPOs. This move is expected to benefit more than 1.24 lakhs farmers, PMO said.

Earlier, giving details of the programme, a PMO note stated that in line with the continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroot level farmers, Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, the PMO said.