PM receives congratulatory messages from global organisations on completion of 10 years of Swachh Bharat Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received congratulatory messages from leaders of various global organisations on successful completion of ten years of Swachh Bharat Mission. The leaders emphasised on how Swachh Bharat Mission has significantly transformed India through improved sanitation and cleanliness under the PM’s visionary leadership.

The PM shared a post on X by MyGov on wishes by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO: “Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, praised PM @narendramodi and commended the efforts of the government on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He highlighted the significant strides made in achieving sustainable development goals through this transformative initiative, which mobilizes communities to promote a cleaner and healthier nation. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat #SBD2024 #SHS2024”

He shared a post on X by MyGov on wishes by Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank: “Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, remarked that the Swachh Bharat Mission has significantly transformed India through improved sanitation, achieving a remarkable milestone under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat #SBD2024 #SHS2024”

Mr Modi also shared a post on X by MyGov on wishes by Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank: “Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank, commended PM @narendramodi for spearheading the Swachh Bharat Mission, a transformational campaign. He stated that the Asian Development Bank is proud to have partnered with India on this visionary initiative from the very start. He shared a post on X by MyGov on wishes by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar. He also shared a post on X by MyGov on wishes by Shri Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts: “I congratulate the Hon. PM @narendramodi on this occasion marking the #10YearsOfSwachhBharat @RNTata2000, Chairman, Tata Trusts #SBD2024 #SwachhBharat”

The PM shared a post on X by MyGov on wishes by Bill Gates, Founder, Microsoft and Philanthropist: “The impact of Swachh Bharat Mission on sanitation health has been amazing – @BillGates, Founder, Microsoft and Philanthropist Hear his thoughts on #10YearsOfSwachhBharat. #NewIndia #SwachhBharat”